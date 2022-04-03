ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former KU stars celebrate Jayhawks Final Four win

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead over Villanova in front of 73,000 fans inside Caesars Superdome.

Some of those fans knew more about what the current players were feeling than others.

A number of former KU players were in crowd for Saturday’s Final Four game, including Danny Manning, a member of the 1988 National Championship Team.

Wayne Simien, Jr., was also in attendance, he played for the Jayhawks from 2001-2005 before going on to win an NBA Title with the Miami Heat.

A member of the 2008 National Championship team, Russell Robinson had tickets to KU’s Final Four game, as did former KU point guard Jeff Hawkins.

KU’s Final Four postgame locker room celebration

Other players apparently wished they could be at the game.

Paul Pierce shared a celebratory picture holding a glass of champagne.

Scot Pollard tweeted a picture of himself wearing a blue “Jayhawk Guy” tank top while watching the game in Cancun.

Kansas will face North Carolina in the National Championship game Monday night.

