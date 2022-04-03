South Texas State Fair benefiting the Southeast Texas community

By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Service, Hopkins County Agent, Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Officials of major livestock shows in Texas are participating in a program supported by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Texas Education Agency, Department of Agricultural Education, whereby all 4-H and FFA lambs and goats exhibited at their shows will be required to be identified appropriately with an official tag, county tattoo number, a hair sample for the DNA Assay, and a nose print for all lambs. A special tag has been designed specifically for the Texas 4-H/FFA Major Show Goat and Lamb Validation Program. Some local county shows or fairs may also require market lambs and goats to be validated through the state validation program.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO