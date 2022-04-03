Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting near the airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police confirmed very little information Saturday about a shooting shutting down several residential blocks near the Colorado Springs Airport in the southeast part of the city.

While homicide detectives are on scene, police told KRDO that no one had died Saturday night. They would not release any additional information.

KRDO's photographer on scene reports seeing a red truck crashed into a fence with at least two bullet holes near Angelina Circle W and Barkman Drive. He also reported that Barkman Drive is blocked off with caution tape from Angelina Circle W to Astrozon Boulevard. The CSPD duty lieutenant told KRDO Saturday night that they did not know what was happening on Astrozon Boulevard.

Neighbors spoke to KRDO crews Saturday night, saying they heard both a car crash and gunshots.

"I heard like what sounded like six to eight gunshots, but after watching our home surveillance, it was 10 shots total," Amanda, a neighbor, told KRDO. She said she lives right near where the truck crashed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

