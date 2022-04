In just a few days, the Hudson Valley region will lose a large and gorgeous village. It's not a setup for an April Fool's joke. It's weird to think about an entire village just flat-out disappearing, but that's what's happening. Well, it will still be there, but I guess the name will be gone forever. The State of New York will have one less village on April 1 of this year.

HUDSON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO