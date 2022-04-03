ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Police investigate shooting during domestic dispute between brothers on 103rd Street

By William Clayton, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the residence in the 9200 block of 103rd Street near a trailer park area at 8:45 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male reportedly shot twice due to an domestic dispute between two brothers.

The victim was found just outside the home on the porch, suffering from their injuries.

The victim is currently being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The subject attempted to flee the scene after the shooting, but was shortly detained by police and is now in custody.

The family is being cooperative with the police in answering questions in detail about what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

