Holtz signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. After posting seven catches for 91 yards in 2019, Holtz failed to catch a pass in 2020 or 2021. If he makes the initial 53-man roster, the undrafted tight end out of Pittsburgh will likely serve primarily as a blocker once again in 2022.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO