Joplin National Guard Armory renamed to honor fallen soldier

JOPLIN, Mo.– “The right thing to do is name this for a true American hero, the right thing to do is to name it for someone who was and is the heart and soul of this battalion,” said Paul Kirchhoff, a retired colonel with the Missouri National Guard.

Missouri’s National Guard Armory in Joplin is doing just that, and being renamed in honor of Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow Jr.

Sergeant Crow was killed in Afghanistan in July 2010, after his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

National Guard members traveled from all over Missouri to attend the renaming ceremony for the Armory. Some members even came all the way from South Dakota.

“We’ve got to honor him and the sacrifice that he made. So myself and a lot of people worked very hard, putting together the package, putting together the proposal to rename this armory in his honor,” Kirchhoff said.

“Were memorializing one of our own. Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow, Jr. naming this building in his honor for his ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom,” said Major General Levon Cumpton with the Missouri National Guard.

When discussing defending freedom, Major General Cumpton quoted Ronald Reagan, saying that Sergeant Crow died defending freedom, something so fragile that it’s never more than a generation away from extinction.

“Freedom is fragile and we have to fight for it every day..naming this armory in the name of Sergeant Crow helps us remember that. Understand that. Never forget it, and be willing to fight for our freedom and preserve it, generation after generation.”

Those who knew Crow say he always made sure others were taken care of.

“I wish more people could have had a chance to meet the guy…he kind of acted like the platoon’s dad. He’d go around at night and make sure everyone was good. They didn’t need anything, and he was always there,” said Sergeant Justin Ehrsan with the Barton County Sherriff’s Department.

The National Guard and any armed forces are a family. Sergeant Crow’s blood-related family was there to honor him, and his National Guard family was right beside them to assist.

