ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin National Guard Armory renamed to honor fallen soldier

By Bronte Sorotsky
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z546C_0exr5vdk00

JOPLIN, Mo.– “The right thing to do is name this for a true American hero, the right thing to do is to name it for someone who was and is the heart and soul of this battalion,” said Paul Kirchhoff, a retired colonel with the Missouri National Guard.

Missouri’s National Guard Armory in Joplin is doing just that, and being renamed in honor of Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow Jr.

Sergeant Crow was killed in Afghanistan in July 2010, after his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

National Guard members traveled from all over Missouri to attend the renaming ceremony for the Armory. Some members even came all the way from South Dakota.

“We’ve got to honor him and the sacrifice that he made. So myself and a lot of people worked very hard, putting together the package, putting together the proposal to rename this armory in his honor,” Kirchhoff said.

“Were memorializing one of our own. Sergeant Robert Wayne Crow, Jr. naming this building in his honor for his ultimate sacrifice to defend our freedom,” said Major General Levon Cumpton with the Missouri National Guard.

When discussing defending freedom, Major General Cumpton quoted Ronald Reagan, saying that Sergeant Crow died defending freedom, something so fragile that it’s never more than a generation away from extinction.

“Freedom is fragile and we have to fight for it every day..naming this armory in the name of Sergeant Crow helps us remember that. Understand that. Never forget it, and be willing to fight for our freedom and preserve it, generation after generation.”

Those who knew Crow say he always made sure others were taken care of.

“I wish more people could have had a chance to meet the guy…he kind of acted like the platoon’s dad. He’d go around at night and make sure everyone was good. They didn’t need anything, and he was always there,” said Sergeant Justin Ehrsan with the Barton County Sherriff’s Department.

The National Guard and any armed forces are a family. Sergeant Crow’s blood-related family was there to honor him, and his National Guard family was right beside them to assist.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
beckershospitalreview.com

San Diego VA Medical Center renamed in honor of fallen army nurse

A Veterans Affairs medical center in San Diego was renamed March 14 in honor of a fallen Army nurse. A bill signed by President Joe Biden changes the name of the medical center to Jennifer Moreno Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, according to a March 15 press release. Capt....
SAN DIEGO, CA
MilitaryTimes

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
NBC Chicago

Northeast Indiana Man Among 4 Marines Killed in NATO Exercise Crash

A 27-year-old northeast Indiana man was among the four U.S. Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town during a NATO exercise. The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s the list of 87 potential new names for confederate-named Army posts

The federal Naming Commission has released a list of 87 potential names for nine posts named for Confederate generals. The list—which includes historical military figures, recent Medal of Honor recipients, and more—was drawn from a total of 3,670 unique names among the 34,000-plus submissions the congressionally mandated commission received via its website and during members’ visits to the posts and surrounding communities, according to a Thursday press release.
MILITARY
Cat Country 102.9

Why Are Flags in Montana Currently at Half Staff?

You may have noticed that all the U.S. and state flags at the Billings Logan International airport, city buildings, and other locations throughout the state were at half staff today. Why are all flags throughout Montana currently at half staff?. According to the Stars and Stripes Daily, the status of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The National Guard#American
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Army Times

US Army prepares to choose homes for Iron Dome weapons

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army will soon decide what’s next for its two Iron Dome batteries, procured as an interim cruise missile defense capability while the service builds its Indirect Fires Protection Capability system, according to officials in charge of missile defense modernization and fielding. The Iron Dome...
MILITARY
Navy Times

The list of military ‘items’ named for Confederacy is more than 750 long

A congressionally-mandated commission spent the past year traveling to military installations, meeting with interested groups and sifting through thousands of recommendations as part of an effort to rename posts, ships, buildings, streets and anything else the Defense Department has named in honor of the Confederacy. All told, the commission is...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WTHR

Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US

DOVER, Del. — The bodies of four Marines, including one from Indiana, who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise were transferred back to the U.S. Friday. The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials with the Marines said Saturday that hundreds of U.S. Marines, sailors, service members and civilians rendered final salutes to the fallen Marines in Bodø, Norway, early Friday.
MILITARY
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Fallen Heroes: 1885 – 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. – Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed will be added to the wall of Joplin’s Honored Heroes. You can read more information about each fallen hero below. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy