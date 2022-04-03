Sunrise Hike at Clear Creek Metro Park

Stream is flowing, amphitheater seating is in place and fun run fundraiser is set for Sunday, March 27. The final phase of Wade Creek Park is taking shape and the city expects to celebrate the new community recreation area this summer. "We're planning a grand opening mid-July," said Interim City Manager Melanie Wagner. "I'm just really excited about it and can hardly wait for people to get to use it," Parks and Recreation Commission member and former Estacada Mayor Brent Dodrill said of Phase 3 of the park at 747 N.W. Wade St. One of the...

ESTACADA, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO