UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Vermont 12-10

Burlington, V.T. ( NEWS10 ) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse shuts out Vermont in the fourth quarter to claim a big 12-10 victory.



Key Stats

UAlbany outscored Vermont 4-0 in the fourth quarter

Sarah Falk scored five goals with one assist

Katie Pascale scored two goals with three assists

Kathryn Sancilio scored two goals with one assist

UAlbany was awarded just two free-position shots during the game

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “This was a huge team win on the road against a really strong Vermont team. We were prepared for this to be a fight from start to finish, and I’m so proud of the team for stepping up in pressure situations and executing our game plan. I’d like to thank my coaching staff for their hard work each week preparing game plans and in-game adjustments. We’ll get back to work as we get ready for our midweek road game at New Hampshire.”



How it Happened

Vermont opened the game on a 3-0 run, and held UAlbany scoreless for the first 11 minutes before Katie Pascale broke through with UAlbany’s first goal with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter. Sarah Falk quickly followed up, with 2:41 left in the first, to cut the Catamounts’ lead to one.

Vermont scored once more to close the first quarter and lead 4-2. UAlbany scored the first three goals of the second, with Falk finding the back of the net twice to complete the hat trick with 11:31 to go in the second. The Catamounts responded in-kind, scoring the next three to go up 7-5.

Vermont led 8-6 at halftime, and scored the first goal of the third quarter to lead 9-6. Ava Poupard scored her second of the game with 8:24 to go to bring UAlbany back within two. With 6:21 left in the third, Vermont went back up three, 10-7.

Falk scored her fourth goal with 4:59 left in the third, igniting a five-goal run for the Great Danes to close the game. UAlbany held Vermont scoreless in the fourth quarter, while finding the back of the net four times to overtake the Catamounts who had for the majority of the game.

Falk’s fifth goal of the game tied UAlbany and Vermont at 10 with 7:05 to go. Kathryn Sancilio scored the go-ahead goal with 3:36 to go to give UAlbany its first lead since early in the second quarter. Finally, Pascale added one last insurance goal with 1:51 remaining, clinching the game, 12-10, for the Great Danes.

Falk finished with a game-high five goals and six points, and Pascale finished just behind with five total points behind two goals and three assists.

Next: UAlbany visits New Hampshire on April 6.

