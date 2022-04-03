ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

UAlbany women’s lacrosse defeats Vermont 12-10

By UAlbany Athletics
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4Lv9_0exr5l3i00

Burlington, V.T. ( NEWS10 ) — UAlbany women’s lacrosse shuts out Vermont in the fourth quarter to claim a big 12-10 victory.

Key Stats

  • UAlbany outscored Vermont 4-0 in the fourth quarter
  • Sarah Falk scored five goals with one assist
  • Katie Pascale scored two goals with three assists
  • Kathryn Sancilio scored two goals with one assist
  • UAlbany was awarded just two free-position shots during the game

Head Coach Katie Thomson : “This was a huge team win on the road against a really strong Vermont team.  We were prepared for this to be a fight from start to finish, and I’m so proud of the team for stepping up in pressure situations and executing our game plan.  I’d like to thank my coaching staff for their hard work each week preparing game plans and in-game adjustments.  We’ll get back to work as we get ready for our midweek road game at New Hampshire.”

How it Happened

  • Vermont opened the game on a 3-0 run, and held UAlbany scoreless for the first 11 minutes before Katie Pascale broke through with UAlbany’s first goal with 4:01 remaining in the first quarter. Sarah Falk quickly followed up, with 2:41 left in the first, to cut the Catamounts’ lead to one.
  • Vermont scored once more to close the first quarter and lead 4-2.  UAlbany scored the first three goals of the second, with Falk finding the back of the net twice to complete the hat trick with 11:31 to go in the second.  The Catamounts responded in-kind, scoring the next three to go up 7-5.
  • Vermont led 8-6 at halftime, and scored the first goal of the third quarter to lead 9-6. Ava Poupard scored her second of the game with 8:24 to go to bring UAlbany back within two.  With 6:21 left in the third, Vermont went back up three, 10-7.
  • Falk scored her fourth goal with 4:59 left in the third, igniting a five-goal run for the Great Danes to close the game.  UAlbany held Vermont scoreless in the fourth quarter, while finding the back of the net four times to overtake the Catamounts who had for the majority of the game.
  • Falk’s fifth goal of the game tied UAlbany and Vermont at 10 with 7:05 to go. Kathryn Sancilio scored the go-ahead goal with 3:36 to go to give UAlbany its first lead since early in the second quarter.  Finally, Pascale added one last insurance goal with 1:51 remaining, clinching the game, 12-10, for the Great Danes.
  • Falk finished with a game-high five goals and six points, and Pascale finished just behind with five total points behind two goals and three assists.

Next: UAlbany visits New Hampshire on April 6.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

22K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
NEWS10 ABC

DA: Man convicted after intoxicated fatal crash

According to Montgomery County DA Lorraine Diamond, an Amsterdam man was convicted for vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash in Amsterdam. Larry Valencia was convicted after he crashed into another vehicle while he was intoxicated killing the other driver.
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy Police on the scene of shots fired

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department said Saturday afternoon they are on scene and investigating a report of shots fired on 5th Avenue between 102nd Street and 103rd Street. There have been no reported victims at this time. Troy Police advised the public to seek alternate routes...
TROY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ualbany#Catamounts
NEWS10 ABC

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the love,” McCollum...
NBA
NEWS10 ABC

2 arrested during traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two men have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges during a traffic stop in Catskill. New York State Police said Angelo Salvatore, 38, of Catskill, and Michael Scalice, 35, of Red Hook, were arrested on April 4. On Monday around 2:45 a.m., troopers pulled over a car on West Bridge […]
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman sentenced to state prison for homicide in Adams

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Adams woman was sentenced to prison after she was found guilty in connection with a motor vehicle homicide after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a man in 2018. According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Debra Milesi, 60, was sentenced to serve four to five years in state prison and four years’ probation.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Body of missing Nevada woman found, suspect charged

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities discovered the remains of an 18-year-old northern Nevada woman who was kidnapped over two weeks ago, officials said. The Lyon County sheriff’s office said late Wednesday that investigators acting on a tip about the disappearance of Naomi Irion found a gravesite in a remote part of northern Nevada on Tuesday. An autopsy on Wednesday confirmed the body was Irion, the sheriff said in a statement.
RENO, NV
NEWS10 ABC

No. 19 RPI men’s lacrosse upends No. 1 RIT, 13-12

Cooper Urban had three goals and three assists, Joseph Perry made 23 saves and the No. 19 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's lacrosse team outscored No. 1 Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) 5-3 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Tigers 13-12 in a Liberty League showdown at East Campus Stadium.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy