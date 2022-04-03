ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

‘Scum-like guy’: North Korean leader’s sister attacks South Korea defence minister

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSyxO_0exr5CMP00
South Korea’s spy service says Kim Yo-jong is the North’s number 2 official behind her brother and leader, Kim Jong-un.

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called South Korea’s defence minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning that the South may face “a serious threat”.

Kim Yo-jong’s statement on Sunday came amid heightened tensions between the rival Koreas over the North’s spate of weapons tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile launch in more than four years.

The ICBM test that broke North Korea’s four-year moratorium on big weapons tests was a huge embarrassment to South Korea’s liberal president Moon Jae-in, who has pushed hard to achieve greater reconciliation between the countries and find a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.

During a visit to the country’s strategic missile command on Friday, South Korean defence minister Suh Wook said that his country had the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea if it detects the North intends to fire missiles against its neighbour. Seoul has long maintained such a preemptive military strategy to cope with North Korea’s growing missile and nuclear threats, but it was still highly unusual for a senior Seoul official under the Moon administration to publicly discuss such a possibility.

On Sunday, Kim Yo-jong issued blistering rhetoric at Suh and threats toward Seoul.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a preemptive strike at a nuclear weapons state,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement carried by state media. “South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defense minister.”

“South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster,” she added.

Kim Yo-jong, a senior official in the North’s ruling Workers’ party, is in charge of relations with Seoul and Washington. South Korea’s spy service says she is the North’s No. 2 official behind her brother.

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary in the Workers’ party’s central committee, separately warned that “any slight misjudgment and ill statement rattling the other party under the present situation” may trigger “a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war”.

Pak said North Korea will “mercilessly direct military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if South Korea preemptively attacks North Korea.

Relations between the Koreas briefly flourished in 2018 after North Korea abruptly reached out to South Korea and the United States and expressed its willingness to put its nuclear program on the bargaining table. At the time, Kim Yo-jong visited South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics and conveyed her brother’s invitation for Moon to visit the North. Kim Jong-un and Moon eventually met three times in 2018.

But North Korea turned a colder shoulder on Moon and cut off ties with South Korea after its broader diplomacy with the United States collapsed in 2019 due to disputes over US-led economic sanctions on the North.

The United States has urged North Korea to return to talks without preconditions, but the North has rejected such an overture saying the US must first drop its hostility toward it. Kim Jong-un has repeatedly vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal as a diplomatic stalemate with Washington continues.

Some experts say the North’s recent missile tests were meant to perfect its weapons technology, boost its leverage in future negotiations with the US and secure stronger internal loyalty. They say North Korea could soon conduct another ICBM launch, a launch of a satellite-carrying rocket or a test of a nuclear device in coming weeks.

Comments / 27

UnderToe
3d ago

She looks like she's a real barrel of laughs! I can only imagine the scenario of her and some bed partner or other... hahahaha!!

Reply(6)
19
Ray Gunn
3d ago

She looks like a Bond villainess. The face of a stone cold killer.

Reply(2)
18
Denise Olivera
2d ago

how can she criticize anyone with her brother being who he is.

Reply
12
Check out more stories from
The Guardian
The Guardian

227K+

Followers

62K+

Posts

83M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Vice

North Korea Is Pissed After Pakistani Police Raided Its Embassy Over Bootlegging Suspicions

Pakistan has apologized to North Korea for raiding the North Korean Embassy in a bizarre diplomatic row involving rogue cops and allegedly illicit booze. The embassy on Tuesday accused Islamabad police of breaking into its premises and threatening intervening diplomatic staff with guns. Local media reported that police in the Pakistani capital acted on a tip that the mission was keeping a “huge quantity of liquor.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
POLITICS
US News and World Report

U.S. Urges China and Russia to Send Strong Message to North Korea After Missile Launch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - China and Russia should tell North Korea to avoid more "provocations" after it resumed intercontinental ballistic missile testing this week, U.S. State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Friday. "China and Russia should send a strong message to (North Korea) to refrain from additional provocations," Porter told...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Kim Yo Jong
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Army#Scum#North Korean#Icbm#South Korean
AFP

North Korea silent after missile explodes over Pyongyang

North Korea's state media was silent Thursday after a suspected missile test ended in what Seoul said was total failure, exploding mid-air in the skies above the capital Pyongyang almost immediately after launch. But state media on Thursday made no mention of the test, the tenth launch this year in the face of biting sanctions. 
WORLD
WTRF- 7News

North Korea is ready for a long-standing confrontation with the U.S

North Korea said Friday it test-fired its biggest-yet intercontinental ballistic missile under the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who vowed to expand the North’s “nuclear war deterrent” while preparing for a “long-standing confrontation” with the United States. The report by North Korean state media came a day after the militaries of South Korea and […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Russian agents ‘infiltrated’ Ukrainian base where three British special forces veterans feared dead

Russian spies may have infiltrated a Ukrainian military base where missiles struck and killed at least 35 people, with three Britons thought to be among them.Vladimir Putin's forces fired around 30 cruise missiles at the Yavoriv base, outside the city of Lviv, about 15 miles from the border with Poland, on Sunday.Intelligence officials are investigating whether a Russian agent, pretending to be a recruit for foreign fighters, fed intelligence back to the Kremlin prior to the attack, the Daily Mirror reported.With the war in its third week, western and Ukrainian intelligence chiefs believe Russian GRU and SVR spy agencies...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

227K+
Followers
62K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy