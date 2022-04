The Los Angeles Kings will ride with Cal Petersen as they try to make up some ground on the division-leading Calgary Flames on Monday night. Petersen will make his third straight start for LA as the Kings sit just three points back of Calgary for the Pacific division lead. The Kings netminder has won two in a row, including a 26-save performance against these very same Flames on Thursday night. Petersen has a team-best 20 wins on the season and seems to have taken some starts from battery mate Jonathan Quick. The former Buffalo Sabres pick sports a 2.68 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage on the year to go along with three shutouts.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO