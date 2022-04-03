ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Twin brothers killed in Trenton 3-alarm fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1Lvg_0exr4pNb00

Officials say twin brothers are dead following a three-alarm fire in Trenton Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 834 Carteret Ave. just before 7 p.m.

Officials say the victims were 20-year-old twin brothers and two other residents were able to evacuate the building.

A firefighter suffered burns and three other suffered minor injuries due to a structure collapse, according to officials. Their conditions were stable at the time they were being transported to the hospital.

“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can to support to get through this,” said Mayor W. Reed Gusciora.

Mercer County, state officials, Trenton's police, health, and inspections departments are assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Comments / 1

Related
Trentonian

Trenton man is 4th murder victim of 2022

TRENTON – The capital city fourth murder victim of 2022 was identified as 46-year-old Albert Barnes. Barnes was shot in the chest multiple times Tuesday night on the first block of Camden Street around 6 p.m. He was pronounced dead a short time later, prosecutors said. No arrests have...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Accidents
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ man killed after dirt bike goes into canal along Route 1

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A man was killed when his dirt bike went off the trail Delaware and Raritan Canal off Route 1 on Monday afternoon. State Park Police spokesman Larry Hajna said first responders removed Oliver Harris, 41, of Trenton, from the canal in Lawrence Township around 3 p.m. Harris was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a fatal crash in Gloucester County, authorities said.The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16 on Kings Highway at West Tomlin Station Road in East Greenwich Township, initial reports said.An unconfirmed report said that one v4ehicle w…
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy