Twin brothers killed in Trenton 3-alarm fire

Officials say twin brothers are dead following a three-alarm fire in Trenton Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 834 Carteret Ave. just before 7 p.m.

Officials say the victims were 20-year-old twin brothers and two other residents were able to evacuate the building.

A firefighter suffered burns and three other suffered minor injuries due to a structure collapse, according to officials. Their conditions were stable at the time they were being transported to the hospital.

“I am praying for this family who lost two sons tonight. This is heartbreaking and we will do everything we can to support to get through this,” said Mayor W. Reed Gusciora.

Mercer County, state officials, Trenton's police, health, and inspections departments are assisting in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.