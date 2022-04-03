ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans rush Allen Fieldhouse court after KU’s Final Four win

By Heidi Schmidt
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fans rushed the basketball court inside Allen Fieldhouse as soon as the Kansas Jayhawks beat the Villanova Wildcats to advance to the NCAA National Championship game.

The Jayhawks started off hot with a 10-0 lead. Villanova cut the lead to six points in the second half, but that’s as close as the Wildcats came.

KU opened Allen Fieldhouse to allow fans inside to watch the Final Four game on the scoreboard.

They cheered and celebrated the final seconds of the game.

Then security allowed fans to run down the aisles and onto the floor to celebrate as the pep band played the KU Fight song.

Last week KU said it would plan a similar watch party if the Jayhawks moved on to the Championship.

KU will meet North Carolina in the NCAA Championship Monday night.

