Roy Williams has cut down the nets as both a Jayhawk and a Tar Heel over the course of his 33-year coaching career, so Monday night is going to be a tough one. This year’s national championship pits two of Williams’ greatest basketball loves against each other; North Carolina and the University of Kansas. Speaking to the Kansas City Star, Roy Williams opened up about his feelings going into the game.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO