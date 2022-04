A brief dressing-down in the warm-up session, and a star player taking a hard hit to the shoulder. Those were my two biggest takeaways from the Oregon Ducks’ spring practice on Tuesday morning, with the sun shining on a chilly morning in Eugene. While the team was going through stretches to start the day and was getting set to break into special teams drills, the music shut off and things went quiet for a minute. It appears that head coach Dan Lanning was getting on the team for a lack of energy — the consensus opinion of media members who were looking...

EUGENE, OR ・ 16 HOURS AGO