ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Teen shot while walking down street in central Fresno, police say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NgAq5_0exr2oxM00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot while walking down the street on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Belmont and Glenn avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected seven rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a local hospital, where officers say he is in stable condition.

During their investigation, officers say they learned the boy had been walking down the street when he was confronted by a group of teens around the same age as him.

At some point during the confrontation, officers say someone in the group pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no description of the suspect has been provided by authorities at this time.

Officers are currently searching for witnesses and any surveillance cameras that might have captured the shooting taking place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 2

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested for holding two women hostage inside a home in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he held two women hostage inside a home in Clovis. According to police, a woman fearing for her life called officers around 2:30 p.m. to a home near Swift and Helm. She told police dispatch that she...
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Sports
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Ksee Kgpe#Shotspotter#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS San Francisco

Couple Charged With Hate Crime in Shooting, Stabbing Death of Stockton Man in Tracy

STOCKTON (CBS SF) — A man and a woman were arraigned Friday on murder charges with special circumstances alleging that the fatal shooting and stabbing of a 30-year-old Stockton man in Tracy last week at a gas station was a hate crime, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office said. Co-defendants Christina Lyn Garner, 42, of Manteca, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, of Stockton, are charged in the killing of Justin Peoples intentionally in connection to a hate crime. A third defendant, Christopher Dimenco, 52, was arraigned on accessory charges. (left) Christine Lyn Garner of Manteca; Jeremy Wayne Jones of Stockton. (San...
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman killed in Turlock was allegedly stalked by suspect

TURLOCK, Calif (KTXL) — Officers arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a woman he had allegedly stalked, according to the Turlock Police Department.  Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Juan Francisco Ibarra-Tapia, a Livingston resident.  On March 8 at around 9 p.m, police said the department received calls of a shooting […]
TURLOCK, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran correctional officer arrested after he claims girlfriend committed suicide

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer was arrested for the death of his girlfriend after reporting she had shot herself, according to Corcoran police officers. Police said on Sunday around 7:00 a.m. officers responded to a call from a man, later identified as Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, who said his girlfriend had shot herself and […]
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family mourns mother found dead inside Corcoran home

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer is behind bars as he faces murder charges for the death of his girlfriend. Corcoran Police said 34-year-old Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza called 911 on Sunday to report that his girlfriend has committed suicide, but evidence later showed it was a murder. The victim’s family has identified the […]
CORCORAN, CA
KGET

Child molester sentenced to 50 years to life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of molesting three children was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years to life in prison. Joel Santiz, 41, was convicted last year of molesting a 9-year old girl in 2013 and two girls between 10 to 12 from 2019 to 2020. One of the girls came forward and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy