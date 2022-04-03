Teen shot while walking down street in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot while walking down the street on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Belmont and Glenn avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system had detected seven rounds had been fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to a local hospital, where officers say he is in stable condition.

During their investigation, officers say they learned the boy had been walking down the street when he was confronted by a group of teens around the same age as him.

At some point during the confrontation, officers say someone in the group pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and no description of the suspect has been provided by authorities at this time.

Officers are currently searching for witnesses and any surveillance cameras that might have captured the shooting taking place.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

