ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KU’s Final Four postgame locker room celebration

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d2his_0exr2dFN00

NEW ORLEANS (KSNW) – KU fans celebrated the Jayhawks’ Final Four victory from Massachusetts Street in Lawrence to Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

But no one was as excited as the team itself.

KU’s Dajuan Harris, Jr., Chris Teahan, and KJ Adams, Jr. led the team off the court and into the locker room following the win, according to a video KU Hoops shared on Instagram . The players yelled and celebrated the entire way.

Then the rest of the starters arrived to join in on the postgame celebration.

“Number one, number one,” Mitch Lightfoot said as he entered before giving Teahan a high five.

Fans rush Allen Fieldhouse court after KU’s Final Four win

“One more that’s all it takes. One more for another ring,” David McCormick said in another video .

KU head coach Bill Self congratulated his players on the win, and then added a little motivation to get them pumped to play Monday night.

“That was great, but it’s not gonna feel like anything like Monday night. We come ready to play,” Self said . “Men, you’re playing for a National Championship. The best is still yet to come.”

Harris, Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson agreed they were ready for the challenge in another Instagram video shared by KU Hoops.

Union Station turns crimson and blue to celebrate KU win

“You know what we doing on Monday?” Agbaji said . “You know what we doing on Monday? We’re playing for it all. We’re doing it all for Lawrence. We’re doing it all for KU.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KSN News
KSN News

13K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow KSN News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KSN News

23 convictions for Wichita drug ring run from prison

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two dozen people have been convicted of being involved in a Wichita drug ring. Investigators say a man doing time for murder was the mastermind from his prison cell. This week, a federal jury convicted the final two defendants in the case. KSN first reported about the drug ring two […]
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Kansas Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Kansas College Sports
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Self
Person
David Mccormick
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Armando Bacot Had 2-Word Message After His Injury

Armando Bacot rolled his ankle pretty badly in the second half of North Carolina’s Final Four matchup with Duke. But the Tar Heels’ star big man was able to gut through it and help UNC secure its spot in Monday’s national championship. With 4:36 left on the...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bourbon Street#Ksnw#Jayhawks#Ku Hoops#Union Station
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Team Under Huge Pressure In 2022

Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Heartbroken For Armando Bacot

North Carolina fell just short in tonight’s national championship game against Kansas, but center Armando Bacot was a warrior in defeat. Bacot entered the game with a balky right ankle, which he twisted late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. Despite the injury, he was able to produce yet another double-double, registering 15 points and 15 rebounds in a 72-69 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy