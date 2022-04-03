ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas Police Searching For Critical Missing Man Ralph Halderman

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a critical missing man who may be in need of assistance.

On April 2, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Ralph Halderman was last seen on foot in the 7000 block of Racine Drive, Dallas, Texas, wearing a black shirt, tan shorts and red and brown shoes.

Dallas Police are searching for critical missing Ralph Halderman. (credit: Dallas Police Department)

He is described as a 79-year-old white man with grey hair and brown eyes.

Halderman stands at approximately 5’2” and weighs approximately 150lbs.  Police said he may be confused and in need of assistance.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the above individual.  Persons with information are asked to call the Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.  Please reference case number 057544-2022.

