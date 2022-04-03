ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

Two dead after Madison County crash

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

MT. STERLING, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after a crash Saturday afternoon on US-62 just over the Madison County line.

According to the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 5:55 p.m. on US-62 approximately 1/2 mile north of the Fayette County line in Madison County.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene and through its investigation, the OSHP said a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Larry Eugene Furlong, 65, of Mt. Sterling, was driving south on US-62 in the northbound lane when he hit head-on a northbound 2021 Ford Eco Sport driven by Linda Marie Lee, 42, of Washington Court House.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Coroner’s Office, Mt. Sterling Joint EMS, and Tri-County Fire Department.

The West Jefferson OSHP post is continuing to investigate the crash.

