Jack McLean Community Center to become Tallahassee's newest resilience hub

By Micah Cho
 3 days ago
The Jack Mclean Community Center will be one of the newest resiliency hubs on Tallahassee's southside. Those hubs serve as resources for residents during emergency and natural disaster situations.

"It's a proactive approach prior to a disaster to be able to curate resources, curate connections so that in the event of a disaster, the framework is already there," said Tallahassee City Commissioner Jack Porter.

Commissioner Porter spoke on the importance of emergency resources that are provided to those in need during emergencies.

"It's absolutely critical that we have a place in all parts of Tallahassee that are accessible in all times of an emergency that are powered. Whether it be special supplies, medical supplies, food, shelter, medicine," said Porter. "Whatever it is, it is critical that we are prepared."

Three Resilience Hubs in Tallahassee currently include the Lincoln Center, The Tallahassee Senior Center and the Smiths-Williams Center.

On Wednesday, the Tallahassee City Commission will vote on accepting a $32,000 grant that will support the hubs generator project.

Christic Henry has helped in researching models for resilience hubs, she says resilience hubs are built through community input and support-- an important part of the process for a project that supports community recovery.

"Really seeing how communities recover. I think that's what these hubs are really focused on, how to help communities recover, or sustain in the event of a disaster," said Henry.

