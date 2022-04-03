ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trump again repeated the claim that he won Michigan's 'Man of the Year' award. The award does not exist.

By Katherine Tangalakis-Lippert
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PBNhP_0exr0e3g00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jq917_0exr0e3g00
Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. Trump is in Michigan to promote his America First agenda and voice his support for several Michigan Republican candidates.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Trump claimed on Saturday that he'd won a "Man of the Year" award in Michigan years ago.
  • He has repeated this claim over the years, despite lacking proof such an award has ever existed.
  • Multiple news organizations have tried to verify the claim since he started saying it in 2016, though none have found it credible.

Trump repeated a claim at a Michigan campaign rally on Saturday that he'd won a "Man of the Year" award in the state years ago, though no such award has been found to exist.

"I was named a long time ago, I was named — did you know this? — a long time. I don't know, your chamber of commerce, somebody, who the hell knows what it is? They named me the Man of the Year in Michigan," Trump said during his remarks.

"And I got up and I said 'they're stealing your car business.' And I was really rebuked. They said that wasn't a very nice thing to say. But it's the truth that I was right. That was a long time ago, Man of the Year in Michigan. We've been doing this stuff a long time actually."

Multiple news organizations have searched for the award Trump claims he won since the first time he publicly made the claim in 2016, though none have found the existence of such an award.

Detroit News, which keeps a list titled " Michiganians of the Year " confirmed Trump had never won its award.

The Michigan Chamber of Commerce confirmed to Snopes it also does not award a "Man of the Year" title.

Former GOP Congressman Dave Trott said the claim could be traced to a 2013 event where Trump was gifted a framed version of the Gettysburg Address , but no "Man of the Year" award was presented there, either.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 255

Hard Dough
3d ago

Remember when Trump Truth Social was going to take down Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, The Cooking Channel, and Sesame Street? I'm so glad Nunes left Congress so he could help burn that venture to the ground....😏

Reply(42)
136
SD Girl
2d ago

He never stops with the lies. He repeats them so often, that not only do the weakminded trumpers believe the lies, but trump actually believes them.

Reply(8)
151
Guest
2d ago

According to the Guiness Book of World Revords, Trump has won the most non-existent awards. More than anybody else in the world. Everybody's talking about it. 🏆

Reply(1)
85
If you enjoy reading articles from
Business Insider
Business Insider

451K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Follow Business Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Of The Year#Scott Olson#America First#Republican
CBS DFW

President Biden Declines Texas Meeting With Family Of Former U.S. Marine Jailed In Russia Trevor Reed

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two and a half years after their son, former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed was sentenced to nine years for allegedly assaulting a Russian police officer, Reed’s parents are demonstrating in Fort Worth to remind people of his plight. US ex-marine Trevor Reed, charged with attacking police, stands inside a defendants’ cage during his verdict hearing at Moscow’s Golovinsky district court on July 30, 2020. (credit: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images) This after they say President Joe Biden declined their request to meet with them during his visit on March 8, 2022 to the Lone Star state. “For months now, we...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
PROTESTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

451K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy