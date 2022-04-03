ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estelle Harris dead at 93: Seinfeld star who voiced Toy Story’s Mrs Potato Head dies of natural causes, family says

By Caitlin Hornik
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ESTELLE Harris, well-known for her role as Jason Alexander's mother on the hit TV series Seinfeld, has died, according to family.

Harris also lent her voice to the Toy Story franchise as Mrs Potato Head in the second, third, and fourth films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNxyG_0exr0aWm00
Harris was 93 years old Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U07mI_0exr0aWm00
She appeared in dozens of films and television series Credit: Getty Images - Getty

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glenn Harris told Deadline.

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Harris died of natural causes mere weeks before turning 94.

In addition to her famous Seinfeld turn, Harris appeared in dozens of films and television series.

More to follow...

PALM DESERT, CA
