ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Final Four: North Carolina downs Duke, ends Coach K's career to reach national championship

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS — Coach K's storied career is over.

North Carolina played the ultimate villain again, stunning archrival and No. 2 seed Duke, 81-77, in the Final Four on Saturday at Caesars Superdome before a crowd of 70,602.

Caleb Love's dagger three-pointer with 28 seconds left, followed by a free throw, gave the No. 8 seeded Tar Heels a four-point lead and helped them pull off the upset. Trevor Keels' free throw with 10.4 seconds left made it 79-77 before Love (28 points) drained a pair of free throws to solidify the victory.

UNC (29-9) advanced to Monday's national championship (9:20 p.m. ET, TBS) to meet Kansas and ended Mike Krzyzewski's storied career and a chance at winning a sixth title. They had previously spoiled Coach K's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 5. Krzyzewski is now officially retired and assistant Jon Scheyer is Duke's new head coach.

'Both teams played their hearts out': Six defining moments from North Carolina and Duke's Final Four classic

Empathy: Coach K's gift to his players after Duke's Final Four loss: Easing their pain

"Coach K is unbelievable," North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. "And that team is the best team so far that we have played. And we just happened to make some more plays tonight."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdUXW_0exr0Zav00
North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Bob Donnan, USA TODAY Sports

Those plays came in a thrilling final two minutes. Duke guard Trevor Keels' three-pointer with 2:05 left gave the Blue Devils a 71-70 lead before UNC big man Brady Manek countered with a three-pointer of his own. A tip-out on the ensuing play led to Wendell Moore Jr. draining a three-pointer and giving the Blue Devils a 74-73 edge. Then UNC guard R.J. Davis' free throws with 1:01 left made it 75-74 in favor of the Tar Heels, setting up Love's heroics in the game's final minute. Two missed free throws by Mark Williams in the closing minutes proved costly for Duke.

"You don't define a season with one game or one minute of a game," Krzyzewski said. "You define a season by what's happened throughout the whole season. It's been a heck of a year for us."

Still, the Blue Devils were a favorite to win it all. And now North Carolina – behind a passionate first-year coach in Davis – has won on the biggest stage in a rivalry game that was hyped as the "biggest game in college basketball history" and "the game of the century."

Davis said throughout the week he loved when his team played with emotion. Love was taking his coach's advice, pointing passionately to the North Carolina crowd and a pack of former Tar Heels players after making back-to-back three-pointers and a lay-up to give UNC a decisive 45-41 edge at the start of the second half with 16:21 left. After a poor shooting first half, UNC amped up its defense in the second half, especially in the paint, and stopped settling for outside shots.

"We're playing for a national championship," Davis said. "One of the things our team has done well is celebrating a win but then setting our sights on what's next. I want them to celebrate tonight. That's important."

The Tar Heels were on the NCAA Tournament bubble at the start of March. Now they're playing in the national title game. Davis decided to put a photo of the Superdome in his players' lockers at the start of practice back in October and now that belief system has come to fruition. UNC won its their best player, Armando Bacot, getting hurt in the game's final five minutes – leaving the game with an ankle injury before re-entering.

Duke star Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with 20 points, but Duke couldn't convert down the stretch. They shot just 5-for-22 from beyond the arc and were hampered by foul trouble early. Bench player Keels played huge for Duke, scoring 19 points off the bench.

"I think all of us left it out there and played with joy," Keels said. "We had fun out there. We came up short, but we for sure had fun out there."

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Final Four: North Carolina downs Duke, ends Coach K's career to reach national championship

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Caleb Love
The Spun

Hubert Davis’ Comment On Michael Jordan Is Going Viral

UNC men’s basketball is playing for the national championship on Monday, and the program’s most famous alumnus–Michael Jordan–could be in attendance. However, Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels’ head coach, is wishing MJ could do more than just show up and hang out as a fan.
NBA
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc System#Ncaa Tournament#Caesars Superdome#Tar Heels#Unc#The Duke Blue Devils
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Duke’s Final Record Against UNC In The Coach K Era

For over 40 years Duke head coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski battled UNC for ACC and college basketball supremacy. Now his career with the Blue Devils is over, his final record against the Tar Heels is official. Per InsideCarolina, UNC’s final record against Duke during the Coach K...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Brady Manek shares touching moment with family after Final Four win

Brady Manek has put together a strong season for North Carolina and played a pivotal role in the Tar Heels’ success throughout the campaign. Coming into Saturday night’s Final Four matchup with longtime rival Duke averaging 21.5 points and eight rebounds during the NCAA Tournament, Manek registered another big performance with 14 points, four rebounds and three blocks to help lead UNC to an 81-77 win – and a spot in Monday night’s national championship game against top-seeded Kansas.
NBA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

434K+
Followers
52K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy