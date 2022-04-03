James Marsden beams as he hits the red carpet with his children during Sonic The Hedgehog 2's Family Day event in LA

James Marsden looked every inch the doting dad at the Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Family Day event, which was held at the Paramount Pictures Studio Lot in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 48-year-old performer was joined by all three of his children, as well as two family members, during the event, which was attended by his Sonic The Hedgehog co-stars Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey.

Marsden is reprising his role as Tom Wachowski in the soon-to-be released sequel, which will hit theaters on April 8.

Marsden kept it casual in a striped polo shirt as he hit the red carpet with his family.

The X-Men franchise star tucked his top into a pair of slim-fitting navy blue pants and he also rocked a set of leather shoes.

He beamed while posing for pictures with sons Jack, 21, William, nine, and daughter Mary, 16.

Marsden and his brood were also accompanied by two other young family members at the family-friendly event.

Marsden shares Jack and Mary with ex-wife Lisa Linde, 49. He welcomed his third child William with model Rose Costa, 34, in 2012.

The new Sonic The Hedgehog movie served as a follow-up to the original feature, which was released in 2020.

The film was centered on the video game character of the same name as he teams up with local sheriff Wachowski in an effort to defeat Dr. Ivo Robotnik, played by Jim Carrey.

Other live-action cast members include Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell and Adam Pally.

Sonic The Hedgehog received generally positive reviews, with many critics praising the performance of the Ace Ventura franchise star.

Development on a sequel began in May of 2020, and much of the cast, including Marsden, confirmed that they would return to reprise their original roles the following year.

Idris Elba signed on to voice Knuckles the Echidna last August, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey confirmed that she would be reprising her longtime role as Tails that December.

The film was centered on the titular character teaming up with Tails in order to stop Knuckles and Dr. Robotnik from finding a Master Emerald.

Physical production on the feature took place from March to June of last year, with Vancouver and Hawaii serving as primary filming locations.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 was released in France and The Netherlands on March 30, and it is scheduled to make its debut in the United States on April 8.

The movie has received mixed to positive reviews from critics, and it currently holds a 63% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

A third film in the series, as well as a show centered on Knuckles, are both currently in development.