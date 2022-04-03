ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Desperate search for teenage girl, 14, who never came home after going out on Friday night

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Police are seeking help from the public to find a teenage girl who went missing over the weekend.

Helena Beemsterboer, 14, was last seen at her home in Northmead, in western Sydney, about 7pm on Friday.

Her family later reported her missing to police on Saturday after she didn't return home the following day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fTQBp_0exqyO6C00
Helena Beemsterboer (pictured), 14, was last spotted at her home in Northmead on Friday around 7pm. Her family later reported her missing to police after she didn't return home the following day

Officers linked to the Parramatta Police Area Command commenced inquiries into her disappearance and whereabouts.

Her family have grave concerns for her wellbeing due to her young age.

Helena is white, 165cm tall with a slim build, brown hair and eyes. She has a noticeable scar on her right shin.

Helena often frequents the towns of Northmead, Toongabbie, Mt Druitt and Liverpool. She also visits the Central Coast on occasion.

She regularly uses trains to travel around.

Anyone with information regarding Helena's whereabouts is urged to contact police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HAiTR_0exqyO6C00
Helena often frequents the towns of Northmead (pictured), Toongabbie, Mt Druitt and Liverpool. She also visits the Central Coast on occasion

Comments / 9

Patrick Jackson
2d ago

I’m hating that she is missing but I’d like to ask her parents why was she allowed to be going out at all at her age of just fourteen.😎

Reply(1)
16
Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

329K+

Followers

27K+

Posts

143M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girl#Brown Hair#Police Area
The Independent

Woman mauled by dogs wakes from coma but is sedated after learning she lost both arms

A woman mauled by pit bulls woke from almost two weeks in a coma but had to be immediately sedated after seeing she had lost both arms.Kyleen Waltman, 38, also had part of her colon removed and may lose a leg after she was attacked by dogs in South Carolina on 21 March.Sister Amy Wynn wrote in a GoFundMe update that Ms Waltman had been “fully woken up” after multiple surgeries.“The doctors told her about her arms but, it caused her a great deal of anxiety, so they sedated her,” Ms Wynn wrote.“Mama says it’s like she’s giving up....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

‘He told me his ex died in a car crash. Then I found out the truth...’

I sent the message and held my breath. It had been three days since I’d found Lucy’s* Bebo profile. On it, there was all sorts of information that lined up with exactly what my ex had told me about her. Photographs of her wearing the clothes he said she used to wear, links to bands they’d gone to watch when they were together, and various tidbits of information about her family and friends. There was just one thing that jarred: she was last active minutes before me. Initially, I tried to forget about it, dismissing the wild thoughts that entered...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing four-year-old girl who vanished from a backyard while playing with her neighbour's dogs - as search enters second night

Police are growing increasingly concerned about a four-year-old girl who disappeared from her mother's backyard in remote Tasmania. Shayla Phillips vanished from her mother's backyard in Stormlea, southeast of Hobart, while playing with a neighbour's two dogs at 2.30pm on Wednesday. Tasmanian Police have since launched an extensive search for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I hope they didn't mean to hurt me': Heartbreaking words of Ukrainian girl, nine, after losing an ARM when she was shot by Russians who machine-gunned her family, killing her father

Surgeons in Kyiv had to amputate a nine-year-old girl's arm to save her life after she was shot while fleeing her home. The girl, known only Sasha, is recovering in hospital. She was fleeing from fighting in the Kyiv suburb of Hostomel with her father, mother and sister last week when the family car was hit by bullets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four family members including 8-year-old girl dead after falling from seventh floor balcony in Switzerland

Four members of the same family died in the Swiss resort of Montreux on Thursday, and a fifth is in a serious condition, after they fell from a seventh floor balcony, police said.The dead include a man aged 40, his wife and her twin sister, 41, and their eight-year-old girl. The couple's 15-year-old son survived the fall and formal identification is now under way. Police said the victims were all French citizens.Unconfirmed reports in Swiss media, citing an unidentified police official, claimed the five had jumped from their apartment building.The group were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Grandfather who survived falling to Earth with a broken parachute is still haunted by the heroism of the skydiving instructor who died saving his life

The grandfather who survived hitting the ground without a parachute can't stop thinking about the hero skydiving instructor who saved his life. Almost eight months have passed since Christopher Rantall, 55 miraculously survived a fall of 10,000 feet in Torquay, Victoria. Mr Rantall, 55, and his daughter Raya, from Warrnambool...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

The 23-year-old who has to nap for THREE HOURS every day: Constantly tired woman reveals how rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'so many years'

A 23-year-old woman says her 'insatiable appetite for sleep' caused by a rare sleep disorder has robbed her of 'years' of life. Helena Smythe, of Cambridgeshire, has idiopathic hypersomnia, a narcolepsy-like condition that is sometimes called 'excessive daytime sleepiness'. It leaves her feeling constantly tired, forcing her to take daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

329K+
Followers
27K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy