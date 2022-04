NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Freshman Drew Beam threw a complete-game shutout with four strikeouts and only two hits given up to help the Vols defeat Vandy 5-0. Tennessee swept the Commodores for the first time since 2009. Beam didn’t need much help offensively. Drew Gilbert gave him all the run support he needed. The junior […]

