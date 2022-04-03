Kern County In Depth: California’s mega drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid record prices at the pump, a group of California legislators unveiled a proposal Thursday for a $400 rebate to help offset the high gas tax residents pay in the Golden State. The lawmakers, most of them Democrats, proposed pulling $9 billion from California's $45 million...
AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
Douglas Ray Stankewitz is California’s longest-serving death-row prisoner. The 63-year-old Monache and Cherokee Indian from the Big Sandy Rancheria has spent 43 years in San Quentin State Prison for a crime. carjacking and murder of 21-year-old Theresa Graybeal in Fresno, California. (Stankewitz says that while he was in the...
A 14,750-acre ranch in San Luis Obispo County—where outlaws Jesse James and Frank James worked and lived while nursing bullet wounds from a bank robbery—is heading for auction in April after being listed for $38 million, according to Hall and Hall. Hall and Hall is handling the auction...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday blocked parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, reversing a panel’s recommendation that she be freed after spending a half-century in prison. Van Houten, 72, “currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this...
Jean township exists quietly about 30 miles south of Las Vegas along a busy stretch of Interstate 15 heading into California. While Jean is a popular spot to stop and gas-up at a couple service stations, no one lives there.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
FAMILIES across California will receive monthly cash aid between $1,200 and $1,500 for the next two years from April. The basic income pilot program is targeted at households who are already receiving aid through CalWORKs, the state’s public assistance program for families. Those eligible must also have at least...
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
