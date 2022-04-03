ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moundville, AL

REPORT: Missing Moundville Girl Found in Virginia, Suspect in Custody

By Stephen Dethrage
Tuscaloosa Thread
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A missing teenager from Moundville has been found in Virginia and will soon be reunited with her family, according to a report from the...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 3

WTOP

Man rushed to Virginia hospital after being bitten by deadly pet snake

Authorities say state police helped rush an anti-venom treatment to a Virginia hospital after a man was bitten Saturday by his pet African Pit Viper, one of the deadliest snakes in the world. Virginia State Police helped deliver the anti-venom treatment from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
WSAW

Missing Milwaukee boy found alive, teens taken into custody

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Milwaukee boy who was subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, according to police. Three-month old Anthony L. Crudup, Jr., is undergoing a medical evaluation, according to a report from our Milwaukee partner station WISN. Anthony Crudup was found a few blocks away...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WALA-TV FOX10

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama. The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham. An autopsy will...
NAVARRE, FL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

