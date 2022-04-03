REPORT: Missing Moundville Girl Found in Virginia, Suspect in Custody

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his daughter after her skeletal remains were found near Ozark last month. In March 2021, the Dothan Police Department took a missing person’s report for Tomekia Tiffany Williams, 38. Tomekia was from Jacksonville, Florida, but was last known to be in […]

