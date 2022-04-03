ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting at Little Rock Mall leaves 1 critically hurt

By Shane Magie
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Little Rock, police say at least 1 person is critically hurt after a shooting Saturday, April 2, 2022 outside Park Plaza Mall, on the west side of the city.

Witnesses say they heard 5 or 6 shots ring out.

We don’t know the name of the victim, and no suspects have been identified yet.

This comes at a time when community leaders are trying to find ways to curb gun violence.

Some are calling for a statewide crime task force.

18-year-old man arrested for drive-by shooting

“Yes, I’m talking to the governor,” said Rev. Arthur Hunt, Pastor at HMC Ministries. “Yes, I’m talking to Mayor Scott and any city and municipality that would allow us to come in and create transformation.”

The victim is an 18 year old male, who remains in critical condition at this time.

We will continue to update you as this story develops.

