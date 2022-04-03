HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE DIES AS DRUNK HIT PATROL CAR AND PATROL CAR BURSTS INTO FLAMES

HOUSTON — A Texas sheriff’s deputy is dead following a Thursday night shootout that occurred while he was off-duty, authorities said. According to KHOU-TV, Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez, 51, was walking to his car in a grocery store parking lot shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he spotted three suspects gathered around the vehicle, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Almendarez attempted to stop the group, who appeared to be trying to take his catalytic converter, authorities told KPRC-TV. One suspect produced a firearm, sparking a shootout that left Almendarez and two suspects wounded, Gonzalez said.
Comments / 2