Harris County, TX

HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE DIES AS DRUNK HIT PATROL CAR AND PATROL CAR BURSTS INTO FLAMES

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash leaves a Harris County deputy constable trapped in a flaming car on the S. Sam Houston Parkway at Fondren on Saturday...

Click2Houston.com

Harris Co. Pct. 7′s Jennifer Chavis identified as deputy killed after her patrol unit was hit by possible drunk driver in F-550, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.
