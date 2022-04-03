HARRIS COUNTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE DIES AS DRUNK HIT PATROL CAR AND PATROL CAR BURSTS INTO FLAMES

HOUSTON, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable has died after a tragic crash on Beltway 8 near Fondren on Saturday evening, according to officials. The deputy was identified as Jennifer Chavis. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Chavis was responding after reports of a possible intoxicated driver on the roadway who callers say had just fled the scene of another crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO