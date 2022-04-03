ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

North Carolina Beats Duke 81-77 in Final Four Instant Classic

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

This game gave us everything we wanted and more. Duke and North Carolina met in the Final Four and the Tar Heels were victorious. When rivals meet up in the NCAA Tournament, it can be special. However, moments like this don’t happen all that often. In fact, this had never happened before until now.

What a night. Coach K in his last game. Hubert Davis taking his Tar Heels squad to a surprising and thrilling postseason run. All the drama, all the history, what all was at stake, it all added up into what was one of the most legendary games in NCAA history.

There was some foul trouble, there were all kinds of ties and lead changes. At one point, Armando Bacot went down with an ankle injury. He came back in and played more valuable minutes for UNC. First-year coach Hubert Davis relied heavily on his starting lineup. All but two (2) points scored for the Heels came from the starting five.

Like this bucket .

Duke kept to a tight rotation as well. They played about seven guys and that was it. A big game from their star and possible No. 1 NBA Draft pick, Paolo Banchero , fueled the Blue Devils. Trevor Keels showed up and showed out as well in the matchup.

This was a game that had North Carolina up big in the rebound margin. Almost a +10 advantage in cleaning the glass. Bacot had more than 20 rebounds on his own! However, turnovers kept Duke in this game.

North Carolina Beats Duke in the Final Four, Will Take on Kansas in National Championship Game

This Final Four was a battle of the blue bloods. Villanova and Kansas. Duke and North Carolina. It was a Final Four that represented some of the best teams of the last 20 years. Kansas was able to impressively take down Nova. The Jayhawks are headed back to the national title game. And, now with North Carolina taking down their biggest rival on the biggest stage, we have our last matchup of the season.

Tar Heels. Jayhawks. This is going to be a moment that college basketball fans remember for a long, long time. Tobacco Road is never going to let this story die. The battle of Banchero and Bacot. Those Tar Heels figuring it out at the right time and having a postseason like few before.

This might have not ended the way many thought it would. However, for fans of basketball and fans of college sports, this was a dream come true. A game that will go down in history. Coach K’s career is over. Hubert Davis reigns supreme and will look to start a dynasty of his own. If you missed this game, I’m so sorry for you. 81-77, Tar Heels.

The post North Carolina Beats Duke 81-77 in Final Four Instant Classic appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Outsider.com
Outsider.com

433K+

Followers

46K+

Posts

153M+

Views

Follow Outsider.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Outsider.com

Duke Players Leave Court Without Shaking UNC Players’ Hands After Losing Final Four Game: VIDEO

Duke and North Carolina played an instant classic last night in the Final Four, but some of the players’ actions after the buzzer have fans buzzing on social media. With the game ending and a handshake line forming, many of the Duke players walked back to the locker room without offering the gesture of sportsmanship. Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who saw his career come to an end with the loss to his bitter rival, went through the line; but many of the players instead went straight back to the locker room, On3 reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Final Four: Duke’s Paolo Banchero Shouts Out Eric Church Despite Not Knowing Who He Is

This is only a story that the beauty of March Madness could create. Paolo Banchero thanked Eric Church for making it to the game. Although the country music singer is a Tar Heel through and through, the Duke standout couldn’t help but send his thanks. After all, Church canceled a show in San Antonio just to make the basketball game. But, hey, it was for good reason.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Hints at a Bunch of Season 5 Deaths

While talking about Season 5 of Taylor Sheridan’s hit show, “Yellowstone“ star Luke Grimes hinted that we might see some major deaths next season. Both Grimes and “Yellowstone” co-star Kelsey Asbille walked the red carpet at the ACM Awards last night. The two presented the Single of the Year award to Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean for their hit “If I Didn’t Love You.” They also presented “Things a Man Oughta Know” singer Lainey Wilson the award for Song of the Year.
TV SERIES
The Spun

Look: Coach K Had 3-Word Message For Hubert Davis

UNC’s 81-77 win over Duke in last night’s national semifinal marked the final game of Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career. It was an incredible 42-year run for Coach K, but it ended on a sour note. In the immediate aftermath of the loss, Krzyzewski sought out his Carolina counterpart, Hubert Davis.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

Look: Holly Rowe Made Unfortunate Mistake After National Title

Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Scary Message: College Football World Reacts

Watch out, college football. Alabama head coach Nick Saban had a pretty scary admission for the rest of the country on Saturday. While Saban is typically pretty critical of his team in the offseason, he had a surprising admission this weekend. “This team doesn’t have any complainers,” Saban said on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
Nova
Person
Armando Bacot
The Spun

Look: Armando Bacot Had 2-Word Message After His Injury

Armando Bacot rolled his ankle pretty badly in the second half of North Carolina’s Final Four matchup with Duke. But the Tar Heels’ star big man was able to gut through it and help UNC secure its spot in Monday’s national championship. With 4:36 left on the...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Coach K, Wife Video

The college basketball world appears to be enjoying the somber postgame video of Coach K and his wife, Mickey, riding away in a cart at The Superdome. Duke fell to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The loss marks the end of Coach K’s career. Duke has now...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instant Classic#Ncaa March Madness#Tar Heels#Unc#The Blue Devils
The Spun

Look: North Carolina Has 1-Word Message For Coach K

North Carolina is going to the NCAA men’s championship game after defeating Duke on Saturday night. The 81-77 victory not only gave the No. 8 seed a spot in the national game, but ended Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. The Tar Heels, who already spoiled Coach K’s final game...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Dawn Staley’s National Title Outfit Is Going Viral

South Carolina’s women’s basketball team is taking it to UConn in the national title game on Sunday evening. Fans should’ve seen this coming based on Dawn Staley’s pregame outfit. South Carolina’s star head coach is rocking a $4,850 jacket on the sideline of the national title...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Gives The Highest Praise To His Son Shareef: "I Have A Giannis With A Jumpshot, But People Don't Know. Hopefully, He Gets To Go Where He Gets To Showcase His Talent."

Being the son of an NBA player can bring a lot of pressure on young players that are trying to find their way into the league, but being the son of one of the greatest to ever do it is a whole different ballgame. For Shareef O'Neal, the son of Shaquille O'Neal, his talent is yet to be recognized at the collegiate level and he has recently decided to make a big move in service of that.
NBA
The Spun

J.J Redick Reacts To Coach K Losing Final Game To UNC

Former Duke star J.J. Redick predicted the Blue Devils would beat UNC at the Final Four on Saturday. Unfortunately for him, it didn’t happen. Just like it did in their win at Duke last month, North Carolina controlled the second half, beating its arch-rival 81-77 to reach the national championship game and end Mike Krzyzewski’s coaching career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

LeBron Reveals The 3 Colleges He Would’ve Considered

LeBron James went straight from high school to the NBA, going No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 Draft. LeBron has maintained throughout his career that he likely would’ve gone to Ohio State. The Akron, Ohio native remains a Buckeyes fan and is often spotted at football games in the fall. LeBron also has his own locker inside of Ohio State’s basketball arena.
NBA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

433K+
Followers
46K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy