Kevin Costner & Modern West: How the ‘Yellowstone’ Star and His Band Came Up With the Name

By Joe Rutland
 3 days ago
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is known for his acting career and his band. And that band is part of his other passion in the world of music. Well, that’s now moved along into becoming Modern West. It’s been that way for a number of years as they’ve put out albums and toured, too. How, though, did they come up with the name?

Kevin Costner’s Band Name Formed Along With Couple Of His Friends

Many years ago, Kevin Costner connected with a couple of guys and formed a band called Roving Boy. Costner was joined by John Coinman and Blair Forward, both friends, at that time. They changed their name to Modern West when they reappeared in 2005 and added a few more musicians to the country-rock band.

Meanwhile, Costner first met Coinman back in the 1980s at an acting workshop in Los Angeles. “That was really when none of us had any money,” Costner said. “The workshop was free.” Additionally, about that time, they got together with Forward to form Roving Boy.

But that all halted due to a bad review and a growing movie career of Kevin Costner. Music, though, was a big part of his life, too. Costner grew up singing in church choirs and playing piano and guitar. His acting career did not allow for any time to do music seriously.

His Wife Encouraged Costner To Again Connect With Musical Passion

But his wife Christine Baumgartner encouraged him to get back into it in 2005. Costner reached back out to Coinman and Forward to see if they would want to reform the band.

“I just wanted to see if music made me happy again. I know that sounds a little trivial,” he said. “But I didn’t want to let music pass me by a second time. I just wanted to play. And I wanted to make original music with my friends.”

Modern West became a six-piece country-rock band. Albums have included “Turn It On,” “From Where I Stand, and “Tales From Yellowstone.” Yes, the album does focus on different elements of Costner’s John Dutton character.

“The thing about music is I can be with my friends and we can make music and there’s some kind of bond that comes with just being in the room together,” Costner said in a 2014 interview. “I get a lot just from the camaraderie. Sometimes when the guitars are set down, the discussions that come out of it are very satisfying.”

Actor Ends Up Making His Musical Dreams Coming True

“You know, you dream about maybe doing those things and think you can, and you just don’t want to end up in your life saying, ‘I could have done that,’” Costner said in an interview with K5. “There comes a time where you kind of have to sit down and bore into it.” Maybe that’s one reason he got together again with his friends to form Modern West.

Back in 2021, Costner celebrated the one-year anniversary of “Tales From Yellowstone.” “Can’t believe #TalesFromYellowstone has been out an entire year,” he said on Instagram. “This project was really special to me and the band—a chance to get into the mind of John Dutton, my character on @yellowstone, and express his emotions musically.”

“It’s really a concept record,” Costner during an interview in 2020. “Sometimes there are songs that aren’t really necessarily about John Dutton. I have my own muse when I’m away from home, for when I’m making a movie, and there are songs that kind of blend in and also complement what’s happening.”

In conclusion, Modern West came down to three middle-aged friends doing, again, something they love. And they are still out there doing their thing. Recently, an announcement comes out that they will headline The Homestead Festival in Columbia, Tenn.

#Yellowstone National Park#S Band#The Band#Javascript
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

