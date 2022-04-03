ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Ukraine Offering Up To $1 Million To Russian Defectors With Jet Or Warship

By Mary Papenfuss
 1 day ago

Ukraine has passed a law offering up to $1 million to Russian defectors who bring with them a fighter jet or warship.

Smaller amounts would be meted out to defectors with other sought-after equipment. Ukraine leaders aim to use the law — and the money —  to capitalize on the widely reported low morale of Russian troops.

Measure 7229 also promises up to $500,000 for helicopters , $100,000 for tanks , and $10,000 for other types of military vehicles, according to the website for Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

A kind of shopping list from the government was posted on Twitter by Euan MacDonald, an editor-at-large for The New Voice of Ukraine .

Besides money, defectors giving up Russian equipment are offered “secrecy, a safe stay in Ukraine and support in obtaining new documents and an exit for a third country.”

Oleksandr Kornienko, first vice speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, said in a statement that the money will be “an additional incentive” for the demoralized “occupiers to lay down their arms.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Captain America
1d ago

Smart idea. Take the equipment on a handover. Report the Russians soldiers as MIA , give them the advertised money and new citizenship.

68
Jerry Louis
1d ago

this is a really smart tactic, buy soldiers instead of having to kill them, it's a win-win for everybody except Russia, haha

77
Douglas White
20h ago

those Russians who sell a tank to the ukrainians actually benefit better by doing that then by dying on the battle field and dying for nothing they are given good accommodations to live in no need to worry for food no water or anything else when the war is over they are given their money and then they can do whatever they want many of these smart men will not be going back to Russia they will be going to the west where they can make a better life

26
