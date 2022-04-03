Ukraine Offering Up To $1 Million To Russian Defectors With Jet Or Warship

Ukraine has passed a law offering up to $1 million to Russian defectors who bring with them a fighter jet or warship.

Smaller amounts would be meted out to defectors with other sought-after equipment. Ukraine leaders aim to use the law — and the money — to capitalize on the widely reported low morale of Russian troops.

Measure 7229 also promises up to $500,000 for helicopters , $100,000 for tanks , and $10,000 for other types of military vehicles, according to the website for Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

A kind of shopping list from the government was posted on Twitter by Euan MacDonald, an editor-at-large for The New Voice of Ukraine .

Besides money, defectors giving up Russian equipment are offered “secrecy, a safe stay in Ukraine and support in obtaining new documents and an exit for a third country.”

Oleksandr Kornienko, first vice speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, said in a statement that the money will be “an additional incentive” for the demoralized “occupiers to lay down their arms.”

