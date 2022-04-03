ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evart cheerleaders receive honors

 3 days ago
Evart cheerleaders were recognized at a recent banquet. (File photo)

EVART – Evart’s competitive cheer squad was honored at a banquet on March 22.

Retiring Evart coach Marty Pattee introduced each athlete, their contributions and the team awards they were receiving. She spoke of the qualifications for being a scholar athlete and announced two of her girls received the honors with Mari Flachs and Lexie Keathley.

Pattee honored the athletes named as Highland All-Conference. On the first team were Lexie Keathley and Maddie Cook. Picking up honorable mention honors were Flachs and Annabelle Cornell.

Second team all-district honors went to Keathley. Cornell received honorable mention all-district honors. Flachs, Keathley, Cook and Cornell were recognized for Pioneer All-Area.

Individuals were honored for specific awards and received a plaque for this accomplishment.

Receiving the Most Improved Award went to Dakota Lucha and the coach’s award to Caroline VanAssche.

The 100 percent award was given to Keathley, the Wildcat Award to Brookelin Gipson and the Cheerleader of the Year award to Flachs.

