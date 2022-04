BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last Easter season the launch of the Off-Broadway Farmers & Artisans Market at the Eastern Hills Mall was halted due to the pandemic but it is returning. According to Russell Fulton, mall general manager, the inaugural market was such an Easter 'eggsellent' success, that it was an easy decision to do it again, starting this weekend and every weekend through April 16.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO