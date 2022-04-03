ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, IL

Police: Man shot and killed in CherryVale Mall parking lot

 3 days ago

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Division investigates after a man is shot and killed in the parking lot of Macy’s at the CherryVale Mall.

Cherry Valley Police said the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police said a male victim was found dead near a vehicle. He had reportedly been shot multiple times.

The victim has not been identified.

Police have not offered any information on a suspect, but said it appeared to be a targeted attack.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Rockford Police Department helped make sure the area inside and outside the mall were safe.

Police do not believe there is any further threat to the public, but said police presence in and around the mall will be increased for the next few days as a precaution.

Corey Madsen
2d ago

Why don’t cherry valley police get out of there cars and walk around there , instead of sitting out front and waiting for people speeding. The Violence in that area in the past five years is out of control.

Okie7491
2d ago

High crime area. Terrible there. Gangs hang out there. I no longer go around that area..

