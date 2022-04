Proposed changes to Michigan’s no-fault auto insurance reforms have likely hit a dead end for the remainder of the current legislative session after House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell) said he did not see a path forward for the legislation. “I’ve spent an entire year looking at every idea that was proposed and working with our […] The post Changes to no-fault auto insurance reforms stall out for legislative session appeared first on Michigan Advance.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 18 DAYS AGO