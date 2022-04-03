ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tar Heels conquer Duke in historic Final Four matchup, advance to NCAA title game

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjDvQ_0exqlUTL00

NEW ORLEANS, La. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It lived up to the hype; it truly was incredible. But only one could move on.

The North Carolina Tar Heels have advanced to the NCAA National Championship game to face Kansas after an 81-77 win over the Duke Blue Devils .

It fit the script to go down as the most historic college basketball game ever.

History by default: Duke-UNC Final Four showdown

Two stories, utterly different from one another, finally have their following chapters written.

First-year head coach Hubert Davis has taken the Tar Heels to the title game. UNC could be the second eight seed in tournament history to win a title.

“It’s a beautiful day for Carolina basketball,” said Davis, crying again, much as he did last weekend. “North Carolina should never be irrelevant. It should be front and center with the spotlight on them.”

The most decorated college basketball coach of all time, Coach Krzyzewski, has officially rounded out his farewell tour. Duke couldn’t claim revenge for a loss to UNC earlier this season.

“I’m so proud of them. I love them,” said Krzyzewski. “This team’s been a joy for me to coach. To put us into a position to play on Monday… that’s the ultimate goal… to play on Monday and have a chance to win.”

REMATCH: Tar Heels advance to face Duke in Final Four

Caleb Love finished with a game-high 28 points.

Armando Bacot finished with a monster 21 rebound, 11 point double-double.

For Duke, Paolo Banchero finished with a 20 point, 10 rebound double-double.

Trevor Keels added 19 points of his own.

But what about the game?

Neither team created separation from the other in the first half. The squads nearly mimicked each other in every stat category through the first 20 minutes.

The most significant difference in the half was 14 bench points from Duke to none from the Tar Heels.

37-34 at the half, Duke on top.

Carolina opened the second half on an 11-0 run. Love made a three, then Manek made a three, and then Love made a layup. Carolina couldn’t be stopped. The students were going ballistic.

This called for a Coach K timeout.

Duke rebounded from the run calmly, pulling themselves back into the match.

Both Blue Devil bigs were in foul trouble. John and Williams both had four with 10 minutes left in the game.

But the Tar Heels kept finding their rhythm. They had a 62-57 lead with 7:44 left. In less than a minute, Duke re-took the lead 63-62.

At 5:18, Bacot rolled his ankle, and Johnson came into the game for the first substitution of the entire second half for Carolina.

A Keels three-pointer put Duke up one with two minutes left, and then Manek answered with one of his own, giving UNC a two-point lead.

Guess what?

Moore Jr. immediately responded with another. Duke went up 74-73 with 1:18 left in the game. Bacot fouled out a possession later.

But one kid decided to step up when it mattered the most.

Love iced the game when he stepped up and knocked down a three to put UNC up four. To follow that, he hit free throws when he had to.

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: Puff Johnson #14 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with fans after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: Brady Manek #45 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dribbles the ball past Wendell Moore Jr. #0 of the Duke Blue Devils in the first half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: North Carolina Tar Heels players react after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: Brady Manek #45 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates with fans after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: North Carolina Tar Heels players react after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – APRIL 02: Leaky Black #1 and R.J. Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate after defeating the Duke Blue Devils 81-77 in the second half of the game during the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This was the 258th, most consequential, and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.

The North Carolina Tar Heels will play in their 12th National Championship Monday night against the Kansas Jayhawks .

