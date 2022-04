The 2022 Mariners have a bit of everything when it comes to their starting rotation. You have the headliner ace in Robbie Ray, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner. Then there’s the bulldog who gets by on being crafty in Marco Gonzales. Chris Flexen is another bulldog and also the team’s feel-good story from last year as a reliable breakout starter after pitching in Korea in 2020. Then there’s the youngster in Logan Gilbert, who pitched well as a rookie last season and is looking to build off that campaign while further developing his craft.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO