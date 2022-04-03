Lumberton woman who worked at credit union charged with stealing $19,000

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police arrested a man who allegedly stole a Rottweiler puppy from a woman’s porch. It happened on Orange Street in Manchester earlier this month. The woman told police the puppy had been stolen from her third floor porch. Police said the woman went outside and saw a man snooping around the property. A short time later, the woman saw the same man running down her stairs with the dog. Justin LaClair. (Image: Credit Manchester Police) The woman said she last saw the suspect when he jumped a fence. The puppy was found safe in an alley nearby. Manchester Police identified 20-year-old Justin LaClair as the man who allegedly ran off with the dog. According to police, LaClair can be seen on surveillance video walking through a parking lot near the home, then later running with a puppy in his arms. Police said that after stealing the dog, LaClair hid it in his sweatshirt. LaClair was arrested Monday and charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking and falsifying evidence. He was released on $500 bond and is set to appear in court at a later date.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO