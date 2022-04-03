Game 2: No. 1 Tennessee-No. 5 Vanderbilt postgame social media buzz

No. 1 Tennessee (26-1, 8-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-6, 4-4 SEC), 5-2, Saturday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Saturday’s contest was the second matchup in a three-game Southeastern Conference series.

The Vols defeated Vanderbilt, 6-2, in game No. 1 Friday.

Tennessee entered the Vanderbilt series ranked No. 1 in six polls, including the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tennessee is the sixth team to make it through the first two weeks of Southeastern Conference play unbeaten since the league went to a 30-game conference schedule in 1996.

Following Saturday’s game No. 2 at Hawkins Field, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

