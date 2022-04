For the third consecutive week, truckers will have to dodge severe storm winds and likely tornadoes across the South. Storms produced damaging winds Monday night and early Tuesday in the Arklatex region, as well as a few spots in Oklahoma, Mississippi and Alabama. The National Weather Service received more than 30 wind damage reports, including one of an 18-wheeler that flipped at a Love’s truck stop in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Trailers are like big sails, so severe wind gusts hitting their large surface area can easily blow over a big rig.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO