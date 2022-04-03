SEC baseball records, standings following April 2 contests

Nyckoles Harbor, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound athlete out of Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C., might be the most-terrifying college football recruit in the country. Take, for example, what the five-star college football recruit looks like on the track. The No. 16 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings,...
On Tuesday morning, it was reported that wide receiver Agiye Hall is no longer on Alabama’s roster. Moments ago, Hall commented on those rumors on social media. Judging by Hall’s tweet, he hasn’t left Alabama’s program just yet. The former four-star recruit tweeted, “news to me, but fs.”
An Auburn baseball player has been named to the Golden Spikes Award watchlist. Sonny DiChiara, the first baseman for the Tigers and a recent transfer from Samford, has been named as one of 45 players on the midseason watchlist for the award, which is awarded to the best amateur player in baseball across both high school and college by USA Baseball. DiChiara is one of 11 SEC baseball players named to the watchlist.
All three members of Tennessee’s weekend pitching rotation were named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list. The list was released by USA Baseball Tuesday. Chase Burns, Chase Dollander and Drew Beam are on the midseason watch list. The Volunteers, Texas and Vanderbilt each had three players make the list.
Holly Rowe is a pro’s pro, but the longtime ESPN reporter made an unfortunate mistake during the national championship postgame ceremony on Sunday night. South Carolina defeated UConn in the NCAA Women’s Tournament national title game on Sunday night, giving Dawn Staley her second championship. Following the win,...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
Florida arguably has much to offer people from other states looking for somewhere new to live. The climate is warm and sunny. Florida doesn't have a state income tax. There are many beaches and lovely places for nature lovers. Demographically, Florida is relatively diverse.
North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Texas A&M is expected to be a team under a lot of spotlight this season. The Aggies are fresh off securing the top overall recruiting class for 2022 which means expectations are going to be through the roof. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum echoed that sentiment as well since last year wasn’t...
Tickets go on sale April 8 at 10 a.m. Garth Brooks has friends in "low places," and some high ones as well. Count Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey among them. After the Country Music Hall of Famer announced his upcoming Birmingham concert on June 4 at Protective Stadium, Ivey sent out a statement offering Brooks a warm welcome.
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WJTV) – A couple from Mobile, Alabama, won a $500,000 prize from a scratch-off game that was purchased in Moss Point. They purchased the $20 scratch-off game ($500,000 Bonus Multiplier) on Thursday, March 31 at The Oaks of Moss Point on Old Stage Road. The Mississippi Lottery shared other recent winners: $25,000 […]
North Carolina upset Duke in the Final Four on Saturday night, sending Coach K home with a loss in the final game of his career. Following the final buzzer, many Blue Devils players appeared to leave the floor before shaking hands with the Tar Heels players. Some Duke players remained...
Auburn football HC Bryan Harsin had some very interesting comments about the spring camp QB battle on Saturday. Harsin showered praise on the current QB room, speaking to their ability to take criticism and ability to implement those critiques in their games moving forward. Of course, not every signal-caller that...
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
A member of the Alabama offense is no longer listed on the team’s official online roster. Wide receiver Agiye Hall, a high four-star prospect in the 2021 class, is no longer listed on Alabama’s official online roster. Charlie Potter of 247Sports noted the omission and contacted Alabama for...
