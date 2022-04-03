ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Man killed at Petersburg apartments

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
PETERSBURG, Va. -- An investigation is underway after officers found a man shot to death at a Petersburg apartment complex Saturday night, according to authorities.

Petersburg Police were called to the Lieutenant’s Run Apartments in the 300 block of Crestfall Court for a report of a person shot.

Officials said that when officers arrived, they found a man dead.

The investigation was in its early stages as of just after 9:35 p.m., police said.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to www.p3tips.com. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

