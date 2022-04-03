U.S. citizens struggle to bring Ukrainian family members across border

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Russia’s merciless invasion is fueling a massive refugee crisis.
More than 3.6 million Ukrainians escaped, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
While many flee to other European nations, a small portion is near the U.S.-Mexico border. The federal government reports 272 Ukrainians entered U.S. custody in February.
On Thursday, the U.S. announced it will accept up to 100,000 refugees.
Spring Life Church of Orangevale is meeting some families at an airport in the border city of Tijuana.
Church member Erik Latkovskiy tells CBS13 his team left around 2 a.m. Thursday.
“We received information from a different church in Sacramento that they see a...
