U.S. citizens struggle to bring Ukrainian family members across border

News 8 KFMB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrad says his wife and daughter...

www.cbs8.com

PBS NewsHour

As Ukrainians quickly cross U.S. border, Russians find barriers

About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the U.S. on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border. The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as...
IMMIGRATION
CBS Sacramento

Local Churches Help Resettle Ukrainians At U.S.-Mexico Border

ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – Russia’s merciless invasion is fueling a massive refugee crisis. More than 3.6 million Ukrainians escaped, according to the UN Refugee Agency. While many flee to other European nations, a small portion is near the U.S.-Mexico border. The federal government reports 272 Ukrainians entered U.S. custody in February. On Thursday, the U.S. announced it will accept up to 100,000 refugees. Spring Life Church of Orangevale is meeting some families at an airport in the border city of Tijuana. Church member Erik Latkovskiy tells CBS13 his team left around 2 a.m. Thursday. “We received information from a different church in Sacramento that they see a...
ORANGEVALE, CA
NBC News

Ukrainians arrive at U.S.-Mexico border seeking asylum

A handful of Ukrainian families have been allowed into the United States raising questions of unequal treatment. Some migrants from Central and South America have been camped at the border for months and tonight, they wonder why their asylum claims are being denied.March 13, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

The Independent

The Independent

Waterloo Journal

NBC News

U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine

U.S. citizen and missionary, Dmitry Bodyu has gone missing. Bodyu was a well-known pastor in Melitopol and invited Ukrainians to seek shelter at his church the day after the invasion. When asked about Bodyu’s disappearance, his family says that he was abducted from their house by 8-10 Russian troops.March 24, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

The U.S. is welcoming 100,000 Ukrainian refugees with a focus on reuniting families

The U.S. is opening its doors to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, President Joe Biden said Thursday, and the priority will be on reuniting families. “Many Ukrainian refugees will wish to stay in Europe, closer to their homes, but we also will welcome more than 100,000 Ukrainians to the United States with a focus on reuniting families,” Biden said in Brussels, following a meeting with NATO allies.
IMMIGRATION

