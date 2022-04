Nasa was forced to halt a critical fueling test for its new Moon rocket due for the second time in two days. The space agency began the “wet dress” rehearsal test of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft on Friday, but halted the test — which involves pumping the rocket full of liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen fuel — on Sunday due to the failure of two fans needed to prevent the leakage of flammable gasses. With the rocket still on the launchpad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, Nasa gave the go-ahead to resume the wet dress rehearsal...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 HOURS AGO