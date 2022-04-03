ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

30th Annual Evangel Temple Grocery Giveaway provides essentials

By Shane Magie
 3 days ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People in the River Valley got some essentials Saturday, April 2 from the Evangel Temple in Fort Smith.

This was the church’s 30th Annual Grocery Giveaway.

Donations from local businesses and members of the church made the event possible.

The Associate Pastor says people arrived early enough that most of the food was given out in less than 30 minutes.

45,000-square-foot Food Hub coming to Springdale

“Yeah, you know I’m thrilled, you know,” said Ryan Rose, Associate Pastor at Evangel Temple. “The need was evident in the community, even just the response online, people sharing social media posts, commenting,” said Rose.

To receive groceries today, there was n paperwork, income requirements or ID necessary….just free food for those who need it.

