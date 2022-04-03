Concert raises money to remember pets lost to Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Pets that were unaccounted for after the Marshall Fire got their time in the spotlight Saturday during a benefit concert in Louisville.

The concert was a community effort as the area in front of the Steinbach Pavilion was filled with people supporting the cause.

A lot of funds have been directed toward families displaced, home rebuilds and other structural damage, but the emotional toll a lost pet takes lifted just a little bit during the benefit concert put on by Louisville Rising.

“One thing that you know not enough people are talking about [are] the different traumas that people went through, and one of those is some lost friends,” said Caleb Dickinson, organizer of Louisville Rising.

“There’s still a few hundred unaccounted for out there, and we wanted to do what we can to memorialize them and try to bring everybody together,” said Scott Southern, an event supporter.

It goes without saying, furry friends are family.

“I think it’s super, super important because dogs or your family or cats or birds or fish or whatever it is,” Broomfield resident Geo Eberle said.

“I’m not sure I could live without them,” Southern said.

“T​o show that you’re caring about the family members, the ones that are there for you and the ones that cuddle up at the end of the day,” said Denver resident John Schweisberger.

All the proceeds from the concert will go to a memorial for all the pets lost to the Marshall Fire.

“I think that’ll be really therapeutic for people to have something in our community to remember it by,” said Dickinson.

Pet owners themselves understand the heartbreak.

“That’s the biggest thing is you get a little choked up thinking about some of the people that don’t have that anymore, you know? It’s pretty tough,” Schweisberger said. “You see happy dogs barking at each other, chasing tails, eating stuff they shouldn’t. I mean, it’s all part of the good times and hopefully, that brings back good memories of all the animals that they had, right?”

Everyone is healing together one two-step and tail wag at a time.

“For everybody who, you know, lost a pet. I think it means a lot to be able to come to something like this and meet everybody and all of their pets and hopefully it’s a little bit of emotional help for them as well,” Southern said.

Now the organizers with Louisville Rising said they are raising the money, but they want the design and planning part of the memorial to be a community effort.

If you’d still like to support the silent auction, it’s running until Monday. Click here for more information about donations.

