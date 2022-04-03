ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

An Undocu Summit was held in person for the first time in SLO

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS5id_0exqegnI00

The Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success held its first Undoc Summit on Saturday in San Luis Obispo.

“I think for the immigrant and undocumented community members it’s really a statement that we are here, we are proud to be here. This is our community as much as everybody else’s," said Abraham Melendrez, program manager for SLO Undocu Support.

“Immigrant communities are sometimes overlooked, sometimes they’re not represented in a lot of spaces especially here in SLO County," said Oscar Velasco, steering committee member for CCUSS.

After a year of planning, CCCUSS, was able to hold its first in-person event at Laguna Middle School.

“We want to empower our undocumented community and let them know there are resources here for them," said Jannet Rios, steering member of CCCUSS.

Over 130 people gathered at the summit to receive interpretation, medical, educational, and financial resources and support.

“Every kid is important to us to bringing together agencies supporting our students and our families is key to the success of our whole community," said John Calandro, principal of Laguna Middle School.

One of the biggest obstacles organizers say they see within this community is the lack of information access due to a language barrier.

“Raising the needs of our Mixteco community. There is a growing population, especially in north county, a lot of them can’t find the right information or the right translation services," said Velasco.

CCCUSS says holding events like this one allows for undocumented individuals to feel supported, but also for the community to come together as one to show what it means to dream without borders.

“Dreams without borders really just means that we want to dream beyond what we are limited to regardless of documentation status," said Velasco.

“It’s important to be able to dream of the possibilities. I think it’s hard to do that when you are constantly worried about your status," said Rios.

Organizers of the event say this was made possible through the help of multiple organizations and partnerships. They hope to continue to hold events like this in the future.

For more information on CCUSS visit this website .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Best counties to retire to in California

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slo#Translation#Racism#Slo Undocu Support#Immigrant#Laguna Middle School#Mixteco
YourCentralValley.com

The new COVID-19 variant is now in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The stealth Omicron COVID-19 variant is already present in the Central Valley, according to local health departments. So far, the health department in Fresno County recorded 28 Omicron BA.2 cases and Madera County reported four cases. “There is good news and potentially bad news here,” said Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Privates Beach to become public in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Beginning Friday, Privates Beach will no longer be under the jurisdiction of the Opal Cliffs Recreation District. The local agency formation commission turned over the keys to the Santa Cruz County Parks Department. For the last couple of years, county parks have been managing the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for March 6-29

Michael Allan Smyres, age 70, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Anna Maria Springer, age 66, of Arroyo Grande, California passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Ian David Hazzard, age 27, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Karl Allen...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy