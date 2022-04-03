ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Turkey season open in Tennessee

By Contributed to the Press
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — Tennessee’s 2022 spring turkey hunting season opened in most areas of the state on Saturday. In an effort to help the turkey population in specific areas, the season starts April 16 in the Mississippi Alluvial Valley (MAV) unit (consisting of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties) and in...

Kingsport Times-News

Nickajack Cave should be turned into a state historic site

I once visited Marion County’s Nickajack Cave and was sad about how little the history of the place is told there. The woods near the cave have a trail and boardwalk, and the area is maintained as a wildlife refuge by TVA and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. But, in my opinion, the cave (now permanently flooded by Nickajack Dam) is the most overlooked historic site in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
Houston Chronicle

Spring turkey season set to begin for Texas hunters

Solid bird numbers and promising potential for a successful spring await Texas turkey hunters heading afield for the opening of Rio Grande season this weekend in the South Zone. It may just be a little slow getting started this year. “One of the things that I’m a little bit concerned...
TEXAS STATE
WBIR

TVA campgrounds open for the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Get ready, campers!. The Tennessee Valley Authority's seasonal campgrounds are open and ready for outdoor visitors. Most of the 27 different TVA campgrounds are capable of accommodating tents, pop-up trailers and recreational vehicles. Each campground provides restrooms, portable water, showers, grills picnic tables, RV dump stations and nearby boating and fishing access.
HOBBIES
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
Kingsport Times-News

NET Notes: Lady 'Blazers, 'Toppers set for softball showdown

A few days into April, the area’s biggest softball game to date is scheduled to take place. Science Hill travels to take on Daniel Boone on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. for a Big 5 Conference showdown. The Lady Hilltoppers (17-7, 3-0) and Lady Trailblazers (16-3, 3-0) enter the matchup perfect in league play.
SPORTS
Kingsport Times-News

Wildfire near Smoky Mountains prompts evacuations

SEVIERVILLE — Firefighters sought to get a handle Wednesday on a wildfire spreading near Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee, amid mandatory evacuations as winds whipped up ahead of a line of strong storms forecast to move in overnight. Authorities ordered evacuations in the Hatcher Mountain area of...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Stamps helping push ETSU track to forefront

At the end of February, the East Tennessee State women’s track and field team finished 15 points behind champion Samford at the Southern Conference meet. The Bucs were runners-up for the second time in the past three seasons after compiling 146½ points, the most by an ETSU women’s team at the SoCon indoor meet.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Don Winston Short

But now, Lord, what do I look for? My hope is in you. The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?. Don Winston Short, was born to William ‘Frank’ and Draxie Short in 1939 in Pike County, Kentucky. Don resided the majority of his life in Jonesborough, Tennessee. Don passed away peacefully from a brief illness on Monday, April 4th, at his home surrounded by his family.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs

HILTONS, VA - Susan Jane “Janie” Davis Hobbs passed away peacefully at her home in Hiltons, VA on April 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Janie was born February 21, 1951 in Knoxville, TN to the late Charles L. “Jack” and the late Margaret Elizabeth “Libby” Davis. Janie spent her early childhood in the coal fields of Kentucky and then moved to Lebanon, VA where she attended elementary and high school. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Virginia at Wise in 1972, and taught biology and chemistry at Honaker High School in Honaker, VA. Her Appalachian Mountain Heritage and her love for Virginia were evident throughout her life. In June 1973, Janie married Samuel Alan Hobbs of Hiltons, VA. In their early years of marriage, they moved for Alan’s job to Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, and finally landed in Kingsport, TN where they raised their children. Later moves included stints in Arkansas, California and Texas but Kingsport was always “home.” For 18 years, Janie worked at the First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport as the youth director. During this time, she loved shepherding the spiritual journey of the youth. She loved following these “youth” over the years and continued to be a mentor, advisor and friend. Over the course of her life, Janie developed an extensive list of hobbies: sewing, quilting, singing, playing the guitar, hiking, running, and enjoying her grandchildren. After she and Alan retired to the Hobbs family farm “on the River” in Hiltons, she deeply appreciated the natural beauty of the mountains and the Holston River and loved entertaining the numerous friends and family who often visited. She continued to invest in furthering her spiritual life by leading several weekly Bible studies, even doing so on Zoom during her hospital stays prior to her death.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Allyson Kilgore and Robin Griswold

Left to right, Allyson Kilgore and Robins Griswold, founders and operators of the Model City Antique & Flea events, talk about the Spring Market event being held April 1-3 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and why they started the event in 2020. This marks the fifth Antique & Flea event held in Kingsport and at the Civic Auditorium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Georgia Recorder

Bill declaring open season on raccoons to protect turkey eggs could miss the mark

There’s a battle raging in Georgia between turkeys and raccoons, lawmakers say. They’re stepping in on the side of the gobblers, but some experts doubt whether their plans will do much to help the turkeys or hinder the raccoons. Turkey hunters in much of the state are having a hard time bagging birds. Just ask […] The post Bill declaring open season on raccoons to protect turkey eggs could miss the mark appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Race Notes: NASCAR Weekly Series opener at Kingsport Speedway set for Friday

“The Concrete Jungle” is about to roar again. Kingsport Speedway’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series opener, the Food City Race Night, is scheduled for Friday. Five divisions — Late Model Stock, Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Street Stock, which replaces the Pure Street division — will be racing at the three-eighths-mile concrete oval. There also are hopes the low-cost Banshee/Enduro class featured in a 100-lap race on March 16 will also gain a good following.
KINGSPORT, TN
The Independent

Indianapolis couple in their 70s vanish on a cross-country road trip

An elderly couple on a cross-country road trip has vanished “into thin air” somewhere in the Nevada desert.Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly Barker, 69, left Oregon on their way to Tuscon more than a week ago but never arrived to meet their daughters. “It is literally like they fell off the face of the earth, like they just vanished,” the couple’s daughter, Jennifer Whaley, told KVVU. “We have hope, but as each day goes by, it’s very hard to stay positive. We’re trying.”They were last observed in surveillance camera footage on Sunday 27 March driving along Highway 95...
PUBLIC SAFETY

